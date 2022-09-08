Today’s Weather Forecast – September 8, 2022

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Mostly cloudy conditions will dominate various places in the country this morning with chances for some early morning showers, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.

The afternoon will be partly cloudy with brief sunny intervals, the report added



Also, Chances for thunderstorms and rains are expected mainly over places in the northern and middle sectors from late afternoon.



The coastal sector is also likely to observe some rains in the evening.



Misty conditions will be observed over places in the forest, hilly and coastal areas in the southern half of the country this morning

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 28°C while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day



