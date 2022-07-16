Today’s sacrifice is tomorrow’s benefit - Ken Agyapong advises youth

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong

Source: GNA

Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Constituency has advised Ghanaian youth to sacrifice their spending for today and enjoy the benefits tomorrow.

He emphasised: “If you sacrifice today's spending for tomorrow you will succeed,”' but that requires the individual to wake up and take his/her destiny into his/her own hands through hard work, honesty and the ability to save and make investments.



According to him, there could be risk-taking alongside it, though they were bound to succeed.



Mr Agyapong, also a business mogul gave the advice at the fourth in the series of Guidance Conference held in Sunyani on the theme 'The Youth: Our Future Hope'.



The conference is an initiative by the MP and designed to instill hope in the youth by using his life as an example and other well-established personalities sharing their life experience for the youth to emulate.

Mr Agyapong encouraged the youth never to give up in life, but must always persevere, saying the government could not employ all the graduates and must therefore “push hard because once there is life, there is hope.”



He stated that most of the youth who went through challenges and could stand the test were the ones who possessed the potential and abilities to succeed in life.



Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Energy and Natural Resources, on his part, urged the youth to be focused and be disciplined in life to be able to think critically and creatively.



He said that through that they could acquire additional skills with the ability to use those ideas to take advantage of situations and solve problems in society, saying that the jobs would avail themselves.