Today's silent civil society should not dare criticise next Mahama govt - NDC man warns

Flag of the National Democratic Congress

A communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Eric Sosu, has slammed journalists, civil society organizations, and religious leaders who criticized former President John Dramani Mahama but have remained quiet under President Akufo-Addo despite his “incompetence, corruption, mismanagement, nepotism” describing them as hypocrites.

Mr. Sosu said there were journalists, highly respected religious leaders, and civil society groups who took on Mr. Mahama over his style of leadership and did everything to ensure he was voted out.



However, these same persons and groups have refused to criticize President Akufo-Addo for the “mess he has created”.



He asserted that some of these individuals have been given juicy appointments and contracts and for that reason, they have sold their conscience.



He posited that Mr. Mahama was not spared when he was in power and vilified and called all manner of names.



“But today, we have a President who has created a mess, leading a corrupt administration and worsening the plight of Ghanaians, and yet, these same journalists, religious leaders, and civil society organizations are quiet.

"They are quiet because some of them have received money and appointments to make them mute. It is disgraceful and unfortunate that this is happening.”



He cautioned these journalists and religious leaders and civil society groups to be reminded that power is not forever and the NPP as a party, will not remain in office forever.



He warned such persons to remain in their shells because if they dare come out to criticize the NDC after they win power in 2024, the NDC will show them where power lies.



To him, such individuals would have no moral right to criticize the NDC because they are bias, lack integrity, and have no merit to criticize the NDC.



The NDC communicator added that the country is on a verge of economic destruction and the NPP has no use in managing the economy as they promised.

He stressed: “Some media houses supported the NPP to classify Mahama’s government as the worst in Ghana’s history. But today, we are witnessing an unprecedented mess by the NPP.



"The NPP has contracted several loans and yet, has nothing to show for it. The media, civil society, and religious leaders are quiet. We want to send a caution to the so-called journalists, religious leaders, and the CSOs to understand that the NDC will come to power in 2024.



"If the NDC comes into power and they dare talk, they will see where power lies. They should continue to remain quiet,” he added.