0
Menu
News

Today’s weather forecast – August 11, 2022

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Thu, 11 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Variably Cloudy conditions would be experienced across sectors of the country this morning, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.

The afternoon would experience sunny breaks over most parts of the country with few cases of thunderstorms or rains over parts of the northern sector from late afternoon into the night.

Early morning mist or fog patches are predicted over mountainous, forest areas and parts of the coast.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 29°C while the minimum temperature will be 22°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo responds to critics of his government
Profile of implicated Council of State member Eunice Jacqueline Buah
Akufo-Addo must ‘push’ Council of State member to resign – Vitus Azeem
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Leading member of PPP joins NDC
The 'jobless' people who have called on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr