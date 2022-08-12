0
Today’s weather forecast – August 12, 2022

Fri, 12 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the country today with misty conditions over forest and mountainous zones, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports

A slight chance of thunderstorms and rain is expected over some few places in the north and transitions belt later today as partly conditions will be experienced over the rest of the country most part of the day.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 29°C while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

