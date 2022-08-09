0
Menu
News

Today’s weather forecast – August 9, 2022

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Early morning mist will form over parts of the coastal, hilly and forest areas, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.

Variably cloudy conditions are also expected over most places in the southern half of the country this morning, becoming mostly sunny as the day progresses.

The northern half is expected to be cloudy with chances of rain this morning, becoming partly cloudy as the day progresses.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 29°C while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Atta Mills' illness started after 2004 elections - Brother reveals
List of properties Antwi ne Antwi lost to strange sickness
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up