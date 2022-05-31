Today’s weather forecast – May 31, 2022

Storms with thunder and lightning expected in Accra

Accra is expected to experience thunderstorms and lightning as well as rains on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the Ghana Meteorological Agency has announced.

The maximum expected temperature is a tropical 30°C (86°F), while the minimum temperature will be a warm 24°C (75.2°F).



The Northern Sector is cloudy with rains this morning.



While partly cloudy conditions are expected for Southern Ghana this morning with isolated thunderstorms later in the day.

Below is the weather forecast



