Toddler electrocuted at Ahenkro

The lifeless body of the Nursery One pupil was found at 2:30 pm Monday, August 16

A two-year-old boy has been electrocuted at Ahenkro in the Afigya Kwabre North District of the Ashanti Region.

Identified as Kwaku Antwi, the lifeless body of the Nursery One pupil was found at 2:30 pm Monday, August 16.



The mother of the deceased Maame Serwaa, recounting the incident to Akoma FM’s Kwame Yeboah, who was reporting the incident live on GhanAkoma Tuesday, August 17, noted that “my son was playing at the backyard of the house while I was also inside the house washing his clothes”.

Maame Serwaa, who’s yet to come to terms with her son’s sudden death, further narrated that “after I was done washing I went back and found my son was holding an electric wire in his mouth which has been connected to a nearby church”.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at St. Patrick’s Government Hospital at Offinso for autopsy as police commence investigations into the situation.