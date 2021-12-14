Togbe Afede gets US$100K project fund as Most Outstanding Chief in 2021

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli state

Togbe Afede has been crowned the best chief in 2021

He has been recognised for helping develop his paramountcy



Afede has been awarded a US$100,000 project fund for his area



President of the Asogli Traditional Area, Togbe Afede XIV, has been crowned the overall winner of the maiden edition of the Ghana Chieftaincy Award.



Why he was awarded?



According to the organizers, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and former president of the National House of Chiefs was awarded the 'Most Outstanding Chief of the Year' for his contributions in terms of development in his paramountcy.

What does the award package come with?



Togbe Afede XIV, an astute businessman and majority shareholder of Accra Hearts of Oak received a plaque from the organizers. The award comes with a US$100,000 project fund sponsored by the African Diaspora Development Institute, ADDI.



When, where was the award ceremony held?



The 2021 awards were held at the National Cultural Center in Cape Coast on Saturday, December 11, 2021. It was a colourful ceremony that attracted over 40 traditional rulers and queen mothers from across the country.



What Afede said after receiving his award

And all of us as Africans including our brothers and sisters in the diaspora and I dedicate it to all of them and also to the organizers of this event and also to our friends from the United States. God Bless us all.



Other winners on the night



• Nana Agyakoma Dufie II, the Mamponghemaa - The Most Outstanding Queen-mother of the Year.



• Omanhen of Owirenkyi Traditional Area, Ahunabobrim Pra Agyensaim VI - Best Paramount chief in Leadership and Governance



• Naba Tandegrewogne Kugre Asobayire V, Paramount Chief of Kologo - Best Paramount chief in Promotion of Culture

• Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, Paramount Chief of Bawku - Environmental Protection and Sustainability Award



• Omanhen of Asebu Traditional Area, Okatakyi Professor Amenfi VII - The Diaspora Integration Award.



• The Paramount Queen-mother of Assin Attandanso Traditional Area, Nana Abena Gyamfuah II won the Health Promotion Award



• Queen-mother of the Mankessim Traditional Area, Nana Ama Amissah III also took home the Promotion of Culture



• Queen-mother of Denkyira Traditional Area, Nana Ama Ayensua Saara III was adjudged the Leadership and Governance award.

• Queen-mother of Agona Nsaba Traditional Area, Nana Adwoa Nkansah and Queen-mother of Drobo Traditional Area, Nana Yaa Ansuah II won the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Awards respectively.



What Founder of the Ghana Chieftaincy Awards, Nana Obokese Ampah I said



“Frankly, my expectations for the night has been met, I hope this ceremony would encourage other Traditional Rulers to work harder to improve the lives of their people.”



Who are the organizers?



The Ghana Chieftaincy Awards (the Nananom Honours) is an initiative by Obokese Foundation and Partners which aims at celebrating and honouring outstanding traditional leaders who epitomize the qualities of leadership, governance and development.