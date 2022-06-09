0
Togbe Afede has lived by his conscience – CDD Senior Programs Officer

Thu, 9 Jun 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Senior Programs Officer at the Ghana Center For Democratic Development (CDD), Paul Nana Kwabena Aborampah Mensah, has commended Togbe Afede XIV for returning the GH¢365,000 Ex-gratia given to him by the government.

He described him as a leader who has lived by his "conscience" in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.

His commendation comes after a section of the public, notably, Broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere has said the decision by Togbe Afede to return the GH¢365,000 ex-gratia was “hypocritical”.

But Togbe Afede XIV has been widely praised after he refunded a huge sum of money for his service as a Council of State member.

However, Mr Aborampah Mensah suggested that Togbe Afede XIV could have “set the pace for rejecting ex-gratia whiles serving on the Council of State for others to emulate.”

