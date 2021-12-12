Togbe Afede is Ghana’s Most Outstanding Chief

Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

A Rich royal and traditional ambience characterized the maiden Ghana Chieftaincy Awards at the National Cultural Centre in Cape Coast on Saturday.

The prestigious and well-attended event attracted close to 40 traditional rulers including paramount chiefs and Queenmothers from across the country.



And after the awards board’s thorough scrutiny of his track record and positive impact on his community and Ghana as a whole, Togbe Afede XIV, President of Asogli Traditional Area emerged as the overall winner.



The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and former president of House of Chiefs received the flagship prize (The Most Outstanding Chief of the year 2021) for his contribution to his paramountcy to the admiration of all the dignitaries gathered.



It was Nana Agyakoma Dufie II, the Mamponghemaa, who picked the Most Outstanding Queen-mother of the Year.



Four chiefs were awarded in the different sub-categories in the Paramount chief of the year category, they included the Omanhen of Owirenkyi Traditional Area, Ahunabobrim Pra Agyensaim VI, Best Paramount chief in Leadership and Governance, Naba Tandegrewogne Kugre Asobayire V, Paramount chief of Kologo Best Paramount chief in Promotion of Culture.

Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, Paramount chief of Bawku, Environmental Protection and Sustainability Award and Omanhen of Asebu Traditional Area, Okatakyi Professor Amenfi VII winning the Diaspora Integration Award.



Five Queenmothers were awarded in the sub-categories in the Paramount Queen-mother of the year category.



The Paramount Queenmother of Assin Attandanso Traditional Area, Nana Abena Gyamfuah II, won the Health Promotion Award, Queenmother of the Mankessim Traditional Area, Nana Ama Amissah III won the category for the Promotion of Culture while Queenmother of Denkyira Traditional Area, Nana Ama Ayensua Saara III won the Leadership and Governance category.



Queenmother of Agona Nsaba Traditional Area, Nana Adwoa Nkansah and Queenmother of Drobo Traditional Area, Nana Yaa Ansuah II won the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Awards respectively.



Five Divisional Chiefs of various jurisdictions who have distinguished themselves in their respective fields of endeavours were duly honoured.

They included the Divisional Chief of the Anomabo Traditional Area, Nana Obrempong Kese Obuadge VIII who won the Culture Award.



Divisional Chief of Nkusukum Traditional Area, Nana Kwesi Brebo III won the Education, Diaspora Integration category, while the Divisional Chief of Awutu Traditional Area, Nana Kwaku Akutia won the Environmental Protection and Sustainability Award.



The Divisional Chiefs of the Boso and Aowin Traditional Areas, Oseadeyo Adu Kwaku II and Nana Nkansah II won the Entrepreneurship and leadership and Governance Awards respectively.



Also, the Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II won the African Royal Legacy Award while the Queenmother of Efutu and Kontihemaa



of Qguaa Traditional Area, Nana Amba Eyiaba I won the Divisional Queenmother of the Year.

Celebrated broadcast journalist, Abeiku Santana Aggrey was also named the best Tourism and Culture Ambassador of the year (Sompahene).



Founder of the Ghana Chieftaincy Awards, Nana Obokese Ampah I “Frankly, my expectations for the night has been met, I hope this ceremony would encourage other Traditional Rulers to work harder to improve lives of their people.”



He added the foundation would put efforts in place to improve upon subsequent events.



The event was organised by the Obokese Foundation to reward Traditional Rulers who were making strides and impacts in their respective jurisdictions and the country at large.