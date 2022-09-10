Togbe Afede rejects Kennedy Agyapong's 'Yam Festival' gifts

Togbe Afede XIV

Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, on Friday, September 9, rejected some gifts presented by Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP, Assin Central, as part of his contribution to the people of the Asogli State who are celebrating the annual Yam Festival.

The MP had visited Ho on Friday to pay homage to the Chiefs and people of the Asogli State. The Paramount chief by then was sitting in State at the Asogli State Palace Forecourt.



But the gifts he sent, according to a graphic online reportage, were rejected at the durbar ground.



Some sub-chiefs, who served as intermediaries to receive the gift on behalf of Togbe Afede rejected the gifts and asked the MP to take them away.



In the report, graphic online stated that, the chiefs and people cited some negative remarks and use of unkind words on Togbe Afede XIV by the MP, who is seeking to become the flagbearer of the governing NPP.



A video depicting Mr Agyapong on the durbar grounds had some voices in the background shouting "away".

The gifts, including cartons of bottled water, were packed back into the vehicle.



This year's yam festival of the Chiefs and people of Asogli State is being climaxed this weekend under the distinguished patronage of Togbe Afede XIV.



The festival started on August 6, 2022, and is expected to end on Sunday, September 11.



The one-month festival seeks to highlight unity, reconciliation, stocktaking and development and is also a platform for the annual reunion with the ancestors and the re-affirmation of allegiance by all chiefs and their subjects in the Asogli State to the Agbogbome Stool.



