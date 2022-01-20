Togbe Afede saves Ghanaian woman tortured by her son in Brazil

Mary Akweley Coffie paid a visit to CCF when she arrived in Ghana

Former President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV has rescued an aged mother from her ‘cruel’ son in Brazil.

This was after Crime Check Foundation (CCF) shared the sad story of how her son, Zaid subjected her to ‘slavery’ in the South American country.



The 62-year-old woman, Madam Mary Akweley Coffie, in an audio recording she sent to CCF, revealed that she wanted to return to Ghana due to the maltreatment she was enduring but her son had seized her travelling documents.



The sexagenarian said when she insisted on taking the documents, Zaid told other tenants in the house they lived in that she had lost her senses.



“My son reported to the Brazilian authorities that I had gone mad so they sent me to an Asylum. For three months, my son never visited me. He does not care about me. The Brazilian authorities gave me some injections meant for mentally challenged persons because of what my son told them. I want to return to Ghana,” she said.



However, after the intervention of CCF and the Ghanaian Community in Brazil, Zaid released her mother’s documents to her.



Madam Akweley in another audio indicated that her son had abandoned her making her stranded in the South American Nation.

A group, Ghanaian Zongo Youth in Brazil went to her aid with a donation of One Thousand Dollars after hearing of the plight of Madam Coffie.



The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV was touched by Madam Coffie’s story and paid for her return flight to Ghana after liaising with the Foundation to help the poor woman.



The Chief also gave the old woman Four Thousand Ghana cedis for her upkeep when she arrived home since her son has been unperturbed about her welfare.



CCF presented the money to her at its head office in Accra when Madam Coffie paid a visit.



She was grateful to CCF and Togbe Afede for their intervention and support. “May God bless you for the support. I will look for Togbe and show him my gratitude,” she said.