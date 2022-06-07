43
Togbe Afede should have refunded more than GH₵ 365,000 ex-gratia - Adom-Otchere 'attacks'

Paul Adom Otchere Broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Togbe Afede returning GH₵ 365,000 ex-gratia was hypocritical - Adom-Otchere

‘We have to build our nation on principles’ - Adom-Otchere

Ghanaians praise Togbe Afede for returning GH₵ 365,000 Ex-gratia

Broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere has said Togbe Afede XIV, who has been praised by many Ghanaians for returning the GH₵ 365,000 Ex-gratia given to him by the government, should have given back more.

Adom-Otchere said that the decision by Togbe Afede to return the GH₵ 365,000 ex-gratia was hypocritical, asaaseradio.com reports.

According to asaaseradio.com, the broadcaster made these remarks while reacting to the executive director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah’s, commendation of Togbe Afede.

“My brother Sulemana, let us watch these things as we do nation building. Tonight, we will show the history behind Article 71 – from the consultative assembly. We will show that our overlord may have more monies to return, greater in quantum than this one. The facts will speak for themselves.

“We at GEG [Good Evening Ghana] were instrumental in getting him on the BoG board in 2002 through JH Mensah. He is a good man. But we have to build our nation on principles, please find time to watch, if not I will send you the tape,” Adom-Otchere is quoted to have said in a comment on Facebook.

Togbe Afede XIV drew praises from Ghanaians after he rejected a huge sum of money as Ex-gratia for his service in the Council of State.

In a statement dated June 6, 2022, the former Council of State President explained why he was rejecting a colossal sum of GHC365,392.67 as Exgratia for his service in the same capacity for four years – 2017 to 2020.

But, Togbe Afede XIV thought the extra payment was inappropriate for a short, effectively part-time work for which he received a monthly salary and was entitled to other privileges.

He said that he did not think his work merited the payment to him of the stated amount in addition to the salary he enjoyed from what was effectively a part-time job.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
