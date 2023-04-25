Togbe Azahvuvu IV remains the paramount chief of Awate traditional area - Azah royal family

Togbega Azahvuvu IV

The Azah royal family of Awate traditional area in the North Dayi district of the Volta region in a fresh rejoinder noted that, Togbega Azahvuvu IV is still the paramount chief of the area.

On Sunday, March 26 2023, the three wing chiefs and paramount stoolfather of Awate traditional area held a press conference where they alleged that Togbega Azahvuvu IV is a "self-styled" chief because he failed to observe the customs and traditions of Awate before his enstoolment.



At the press conference, Regent to Togbe Bataka IV, Simson Coffie Nutsugbodo alleged that, Togbega Azahvuvu who is known in his private life as Thomas Kafui Azah was not vetted and approved by the paramount stoolfather and the three wing chiefs of the area, hence he's not recognised as their ruler.



Simson said, per the customs and traditions of Awate, a candidate supposed to be vetted and approved by the three wing chiefs and paramount stoolfather before installation.



Simson Coffie further alleged that Togbe Azahvuvu and his factions have over the years indulged in unlawful actions, threatening the peace and unity of the area.



In a rejoinder (issued on Monday,10 April) by the Azah royal family of Awate Todzi, they asked the general public to disregard all allegations raised against their son (Togbega Azahvuvu IV) and consider them as lies.

The rejoinder issued by the family head, Ben K. Azah noted that, " Togbega Azahvuvu IV has been validly nominated, selected and installed as the Paramount Chief of Awate Traditional Area in accordance with Awate customary law and usage as stipulated in Chieftancy Act".



He categorically stated that, "He (Togbega Azahvuvu IV) is NEVER a self-styled chief".



"He has been gazetted, his name has been registered in the National Register of Chiefs and published in the Chieftancy Bullentin" so therefore "Any person or group of persons who claim and purport not to give him recognition as a Chief violates Section 57 (1) of the Chieftaincy Act 2008, Act 759 of the republic of Ghana", Ben K. Azah added.



The Azah family also alleged that the three wing chiefs and the said paramount stoolfather who are against the paramount chief have no authority or customary powers to determine who should be their paramount chief.