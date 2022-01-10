Togbe Ladzekpo Tetteh Gefu IV appeals to govt for a vocational school in Horti

He made this appeal during his Royal stool purification rites

Source: Akpabli Daniel Yao, Contributor

The Dufia of Horti in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region, Togbe Ladzekpo Tetteh Gefu IV, has appealed to government and other stakeholders to support building a Vocational training school in his traditional area.

He made this appeal during his Royal stool purification rites and the 2nd anniversary of the enstoolment celebration at Horti.



According to Togbe, the vocational school aims to support the youths in his area and adjoining communities to acquire various skills to enhance their career development.



As part of his two-year achievement, Togbe noted that he liaised with elders, the youth, and other development-spirited people and made sure good drinking water was secured for use in the community.



The Horti Basic school block was at class four level but with the help of Togbe Ladzekpo Tetteh Gefu IV, an additional two (2) classroom blocks have been added.



He also ensured that the Horti basic school’s issue of the canteen was solved by building one for the school.

“I also collaborated with some NGO and we were able to get six (6) laptop computers for the school to enhance IT program. I want to appeal to our Honourable MP to assist us to solicit more computers to improve IT in Horti and its environs.” He said.



Togbe Ladzekpo Tetteh Gefu IV for the past two years of his enstoolment as dufia has been reshaping the 8-kilometer road linking Horti through Agbadrafor to the municipal capital, Akatsi, but noted that there is the need to gravel it.



“My appeal to the Hon. MCE and MP are that they should liaise with Government to focus on our road networks. Re-shaping of our roads is not helping us”



He explained that working on the poor road network in the area will help the transportation of food products from communities such as Horti, Xavi, Suite, Hatorgodo, Bayive, etc to the market less stressful.



He further called on the Government, Non-Governmental organizations (NGO’s), benevolent groups, and individuals to assist the Horti community to help address their challenges.

He also called on his colleagues Chiefs to remain resolute and avoid chieftaincy issues which he said are setbacks and bad practices.



Among the practices he motioned included land litigation, conflict, divisiveness, pull him down syndrome, ambition for powers, selfishness, greed, disrespectfulness, and disobedience.



He charged other colleague chiefs to collaborate with their elders, Opinion leaders, Unit committee and Assembly members, and the youths for development adding that, a chieftaincy is a tool of development.



The colorful Togbe Ladzekpo Tetteh Gefu IV Royal stool purification rites and 2nd anniversary of enstoolment celebration attracted politicians, Chief and traditional rulers, cultural groups among others from the Volta region and beyond.