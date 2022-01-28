Togbega Akpatsa gifts Fodome Police furniture, electrical appliances

The chief (right) said the donation was a widow's mite towards policing

The Fodome Traditional Council led by Togbega Gbedeblema Akpatsa II has donated office furniture and electronic appliances to the Fodome Police Station in the Hohoe Municipality.

The donation included four sets of office furniture, one double-deck fridge, one tabletop fridge, a 32" LED television, two wall clocks, and five ceiling fans.



Presenting the items, Togbega Akpatsa, said this was the Council's widow's mite towards policing, the maintenance of security, and good neighbourliness between them believing that the donation will go a long way to enhance the work of the Police.



He added that efforts are underway to procure a vehicle for the station.

Togbega Akpatsa, however, warned his elders “under no circumstance should the kind gesture be the basis for unwarranted interferences in the work of the Police in the area.



The Hohoe Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Mr Jonathan A. Lamptey, Hohoe Divisional Commander, who received the items on behalf of the Police administration thanked the Togbega Akpatsa and the traditional council for the donation and called on other benevolent people and organizations to replicate their example in supporting the work of the Police.



The Commander said motivating the Police was not one that should rest on the shoulders of the government alone but should rather be the responsibility of all.