Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII celebrates Christmas with children

Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII with children

Source: GNA

Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII, Paramount Chief of Amugo-Wego Traditional Area, has celebrated Christmas with some selected pupils from his traditional area.

The celebration was aimed at motivating the school going pupils and the parents of their roles in securing a better future for their children and increased child education.



A total of 30 children between the ages of 4 and 7 years were selected from the three Wings of Anyako namely, Lashibi, Adortri, and Woe.



The criteria was based on academic performance, discipline, respect, and potential leadership qualities.



Togbi Tenge Gligui Dzokoto VII, also the Head of the Bate Clan of Anlo, who joined the children together with some other chiefs and elders of Anyako, said the event was a significant aspect of sowing a seed towards better education for his people.



He said Anyako Konu has an enviable record of producing excellent scholars from within the area.



"The result is that we boast of all kinds of professionals and knowledgeable people. Unfortunately, our success has not made it possible to remember where our foundations were laid."

"It is for this reason that we launching this annual program to motivate all the children of Anyako-Konu to excel and be counted. The idea is to catch them young, nurture and support them to excel, to ensure that the selection is fair and credible," he added.



Togbi Dzokoto Gligui VI further commended the selection Team as well as the parents by urging them to continue to send their children to school, especially the girl-child.



He appealed to teachers to continue to enforce discipline at all times "ao that together we can turn the bad situation around."



The move marks the maiden edition of his gesture.



Mr Wisdom Seade, the Assembly member for the area, noted that the future of children must be given the needed attention "hence the move by Togbi to express his love for this cause."



He expressed gratitude to Togbi Dzokoto-Gligui VII for the gesture.

Togbi Dzokoto- Gligui VII was accompanied by Togbi Akaba VII, a Senior Divisional chief from the Adortri Wing of Anyako, Mama Awotsu Adzagba II of Anyako Afekotuiame who is also the Royal Protocol Director for Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII.



Some of the beneficiary pupils the Ghana News Agency (GNA) interacted with, expressed happiness for the offer.



Madam Confidence Fenuku, a parent, said the gesture would boost the learning culture of their kids and further commended Togbi Dzokoto Gligui of the offer.



Presentation of school bags containing exercise books, play and writing materials, Christmas souvenirs together with music and dance, characterised the occasion.