'Together we can succeed; it's possible' – Bawumia tells majority caucus he'll run for president

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has informed the majority caucus in parliament that he wants to run for president on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Nominations for the flag bearer slot open later this month.



Dr Bawumia made the announcement on Tuesday, 2 April 2023.



Accra-based Asaase Radio reports that Dr Bawumia urged "unity and perseverance" within the party, adding: "Together we can succeed."



He noted: "It is possible."



The NPP has set November 4, 2023, for its presidential primaries.

If more than five candidates file to run in the primaries, the party will hold a Special Congress on August 26 to cut the number to five for the main primaries.



Others declared their aspiration long ago and have been campaigning toward it.



They include former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen, Assin Central MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Minister of Food and Agriculture Owusu Afriyie-Akoto and former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko.



The rest are former Minster of Railway Development Joe Ghartey, former General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, and former MP Francis Addai Nimoh.