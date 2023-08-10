Together we’ll win Ayawaso West Wuogon seat – Dumelo reacts to Nuamah's withdrawal from race

Campaign posters of John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah

Actor cum politician, John Dumelo, has reacted to the withdrawal of one of his contenders in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Fred Nuamah.

In a tweet shared on August 8, 2023, Dumelo disclosed that he had spoken to Fred Nuamah and thanked him for his decision to withdraw from the race.



He added that with Fred’s help, he would snatch the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as well as help former President John Dramani Mahama return to power.



“I just got off the phone with Fred Nuamah. I thanked him for stepping down and throwing his support behind me.



“Together we will make sure I win the Ayawaso West parliamentary seat for the NDC and also make sure @JDMahama becomes president in 2025,” parts of the tweet he shared, reads.

I just got off the phone with Fred Nuamah. I thanked him for stepping down and throwing his support behind me. Together we will make sure I win the Ayawaso West parliamentary seat for the NDC and also make sure @JDMahama becomes president in 2025. #idey4u pic.twitter.com/OaKEIwL9l4 — Farmer John (@johndumelo) August 8, 2023

John Dumelo Actor cum politician, Fred Nuamah formally wrote to the leadership of the NDC to withdraw his bid to become the NDC's parliamentary candidate for the 2024 elections.Nuamah also announced his support for his one-time political rival in the race for the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary slot for the party,

The state-owned Daily Graphic reported that the letter of withdrawal was addressed to the General Secretary of the NDC and the chairman of the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.



"I firmly believe that the NDC must present a unified front for the 2024 general elections. As a dedicated member of the NDC, I prioritize the party’s unity and the President John Mahama project aimed at rescuing our country.



"I wholeheartedly endorse and throw my support behind my good friend and brother, Mr. John Dumelo, to be the parliamentary candidate for the NDC in the Ayawaso West-Wuogon constituency," the letter stated in part.



Nuamah and Dumelo, despite being colleagues in the showbiz industry engaged in heated political banter when Dumelo, the NDC aspirant in the 2020 polls, accused the former of back stabbing him with a decision to contest him at the primaries.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon primaries, is one of over a dozen primaries, that the party postponed with the view to resolving internal issues before holding their primaries.



The duo engaged in a heated exchange on UTV during which Dumelo said among other things that they were not friends anymore whiles Nuamah vowed that he was never going to step down in his first shot at a political position.



BAI/WA





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







