General News

Togolese busted over attempted voter registration

File Photo

The Kpone District Police Command is holding a 35-year-old suspected Togolese who attempted to register in the ongoing voter registration.

Elvis Kwaku Segla was said to have gone to the Assemblies of God Church registration centre in Saki in the Kpone-Katamansu District of the Greater Accra Region to obtain a Voter identification card when he was arrested.



The suspect was reported to have admitted to be a Togolese but wanted to register because he has resided in Ghana for more than a year.



Confirming the arrest to DGNonline, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Herbet Sosu, Crime Officer of the Kpone District Police Command explained that the suspect was arrested on Wednesday July 7, 2020 and brought by three men who lodged complaint against him.



According to the police, the suspect was spotted at the aforementioned registration centre at about 4pm trying to register for the voters’ ID card and he was arrested.

He said police has initiated investigations into the matter and the suspect would be prosecuted after investigation is completed.









