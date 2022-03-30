Togolese side to open border soon – Ketu South MCE hints

The Ghana side of the Aflao border | File photo

The Municipal Chief Executive of Ketu South in the Volta Region Maxwell Lugudor has disclosed that the Government of Togo is working to open their side of the Aflao border in the coming days for free movement of goods and people.

The MCE who expressed joy over the opening of the Ghana side of the border in an interview with gbcghanaonline.com, added that “it is unfortunate, the Togo side of the border is yet to be opened but I leant that very soon they will also open it for the free movement of goods and people.”



According to him, the re-opening of the Aflao border in particular has served as a relief to him because the pressure on him from his people has been lifted.



”Actually, I’m very happy because, myself as an MCE it has lifted that pressure off me, I have been saying anytime I meet my MP, Dzifa Gomashie and I greet good morning the reply I get is that, when you and your father are going to open the border for us”.

Mr. Lugudor however noted that Ketu South, is a unique Constituency on its own and if “I’m not mistaken it is one the constituencies in West Africa that when one crosses Aflao he or she enters into Togolese Capital City Lome direct, and people of Ketu South usually wish to take their visitors to Togo for shopping due to its proximity”.



The Ketu South Municipality lies at the South – Eastern corner of Ghana between Latitudes 6°00’Nand 6°10’N and Longitudes 1°00’E and 1°10’E.



It is bounded in the east by the Republic of Togo, to the West by Keta District, to the North by Ketu North District and to the South by the Atlantic Ocean.