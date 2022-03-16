Toilet facility finally opened to people of Ayisa

The new facility opened to residents

Correspondence from Central Region

The people of Ayisa community in the Central Region have received good news as the toilet facility has finally been opened for use by residents.



Ayisa, a suburb in Elmina is a fishing community under the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abbrem (KEEA) Municipality in the Central Region.



GhanaWeb earlier reported that two companies namely, Manter International and Golden Hill Parker Hotel, have managed to build a toilet for the community but was not operational. Although it was built more than a year ago, the facility was not made available to be used by the residents of Ayisa.



Residents have finally been given access to the facility.



With the help of the youth and elders of the community, the toilet facility jointly built by these two companies has been released and opened to the people of Ayisa.

This will go all the way to reduce open defecating in the Ayisa community.



The residents are therefore admonished to make use of the facility and desist from defecating on the sea defence project.



With approximately over six hundred residents, GhanaWeb reported few weeks ago that there is no proper toilet facility in the community. Thus, a visit to the town indicated that most of the households do not have their own toilet facilities hereby resorting to the public facility.



The public toilet however was in a very poor condition as the building was weak with parts of its roof removed without any replacement. Some residents also resort to open defecation owing to the nature of the old facility.