Toilet facility turns death trap at Aduana in the Ashanti Region

Residents of Aduana are appealing to NGOs and stakeholders to aid them with a new facility

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Natives of the Aduana community in the Ashanti Region have bemoaned the current state of their public toilet which has turned into a death trap with a possibility of endangering lives.



The public place of convenience which serves the whole of the Aduana community has been left to rot without any maintenance and has become one of the challenges the residents are facing in the community.



The key ramification of the public toilet now a death trap is open defecation and has become normal and the order of the day in the community due to lack of adequate retention for the toilet.

The residents indicated that the current state of the facility has become the playground of mambas and other wild snakes making the usage very unpleasant and scary.



Again, GhanaWeb's correspondent in the Ashanti Region noted that the toilet facility has cracks all over which may collapse and be easily broken whenever there is a heavy downpour.



Residents are, therefore, appealing to NGOs and other stakeholders to visit their community for renovation or a new public place of convenience.