Toll Booth closure: Reconsider your decision - Yapei traders appeal to government

Closure of tollbooth

Correspondence from Savannah Region

Traders hawking at the Yapei toll booth in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region have sent a passionate appeal to Government through the Roads and Highways Ministry to reverse the closure of the various toll booths across the Country.



They made this appeal when GhanaWeb interacted with them on the state of their businesses after the abolishment of road tolls as announced in Government's 2022 fiscal policy document.



According to them, the closure of the toll booths is having an effect on their daily sales and suggested to Government to rescind its decision to enhance their businesses.



They expressed worry over the situation explaining that they took loans from Banks with high interest rates and begged government to as a matter of urgency, look into the issue before lenders come chasing them for defaulting in payment.



They said that there's the need for something else to be done about the situation for their lives to improve.

"Before the closure of the toll booths in the country, our businesses were doing well because drivers were compelled to make a stop and at least, two or three passengers will buy something from us but the situation has changed drastically", said Salima a fried fish seller.



Another one said, "my only headache is how am going to repay the loan i took because my daily sales have reduced since the abolishing of the tolls", bemoaned miss Latifa.



She continued, "so we are begging the government to our consider our plight and that of our colleagues across the country who hawk around the toll booths to make end means and reopen the toll booths for us."



Government in its 2022 Budget presented by the Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori Atta suspended the collection of tolls across the Country.



Since the abolishing of the tolls, the tollbooths have been abandoned with the sector Minister in charge Roads and Highways, Mr. Amoako Atta suggesting that the tollbooths will be used for public urinals.