Toll booth attendant crushed to death at Tema motorway, another injured

A tipper truck driver has run over a toll booth attendant and severely injured another at Tema motorway roundabout on the morning of Monday, July 12.
It is unclear what caused the speeding truck to crash into the toll booth completely destroying the building in the process.
An eyewitness, Slick, told Bonohene Baffour Awuah, host of “Ghana Kasa” on Kasapa 102.5FM, that rescuers had to clear the debris that had ‘buried’ the surviving attendant (a physically challenged person) before he was rescued.
He noted that the driver of the tipper truck was nowhere to be found after the accident.
The eyewitness added that as of the time of filing the report(7:45 am) both the Ambulance Service and the Police were yet to arrive at the scene.
- Tema Uber driver crushed to death
- Road accidents claimed 39 lives in Tema between Januray - March
- 38-year-old man killed, others injured in accident at Sefwi Dominibo No2
- Five perish in accident at Suhum
- Road accidents: 200 people died in June, death toll in 1st half of the year reaches 1,450
- Read all related articles