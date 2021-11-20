Tollbooth workers won't be jobless - Oppong-Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah says affected tollbooth workers will be reassigned.

Workers at the various tollbooths in the country were stranded on Thursday following the suspension of the road tolls.



According to most of the workers, they were not notified of the decision to scrap the tolls.



The government of Ghana, on Wednesday, November 17, through the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta announced it has abolished road tolls on all public roads and bridges in the country.



“The congestion generated at the tolling points, besides creating these inconveniences, also leads to pollution in and around those vicinities. To address these challenges, Government has abolished all tolls on public roads and bridges. This takes effect immediately the Budget is approved".



On the other hand, a directive from the Roads Ministry said the suspension of the tolls was effective Thursday, 12 am.

Reacting to this in a one-on-one interaction with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah said the workers will be absorbed into the Roads Ministry.



" . . no one will be jobless; cabinet instruction was that they will be absorbed, trained and assigned to other road-related interventions," he noted.



Listen to him in the video below:



