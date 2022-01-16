Tony Aidoo reveals biggest challenge facing Bawumia's presidential ambitions

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Tony Aidoo attacks Bawumia’s credibility



Former Ghana ambassador to the Netherlands, Dr Tony Aidoo has disclosed what he perceives to be the biggest hurdle Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia must overcome to actualize his presidential ambitions.



Dr Tony Aidoo, in a panel discussion on Pan African TV, said that Dr Bawumia is suffering credibility crisis and that could be his Achilles’ heel as far as being president is concerned.



Dr Tony Aidoo stated that Dr Bawumia’s words in the lead up to the 2016 elections have come back to haunt him and that could prevent him from winning the 2024 elections.



“Bawumia in particular, his hurdle is the crisis of credibility. Who wants to vote for someone who has proven to be a liar?” he quizzed.

Dr Aidoo went ahead to describe the vice president as a ‘flip-flopper’ whose words cannot be treated with seriousness.



“And he does it with the most annoying guffaw or belly laugh; It’s amazing. But this is a man who has managed Akufo-Addo’s economic management team since 2017 and it’s full of ideational contradictions.”



He added, “one day he says when the fundamentals are wrong, the exchange rate will expose you, the next day he says when the exchange rate is flatulating, it does not mean fundamentals are wrong. Ei!...‘say what you mean and mean what you say’.



“But this flip-flopper, self-styled or acclaimed to be an economic Wizkid of the NPP is so inconsistent…he is your ideal flip-flopper, he lacks credibility…the so-called econometric analysis he was making were all theoretical; come to the real world, you will find that they cut no eyes, they don’t gel.



“The NDC never took Bawumia on to expose the shallow depth of his economic trick knowledge,” Dr. Tony Aidoo stressed.