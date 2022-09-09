Too many interested parties were involved in Aisha Huang's deportation - Security Analyst

Aisha Huang

Dr. Ishmael Norman, a security analyst, has indicated that full disclosure of the processes leading to Aisha Huang's deportation as demanded by the Minority in Parliament is not possible.

According to him, there were too many interested parties involved in the deportation of the galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang, when she was arrested in 2018.



Speaking on 'Top Story' programme on Joy FM, Wednesday, September 7, Dr. Norman noted that based on information available to him, it will only take an exceptional effort to unravel the mystery surrounding Aisha Huang because there are many political big wigs associated.



“I do not think that they [Minority] will get full disclosure. There are too many interests at stake, especially with the sex angle involved...the blackmail angle involved and some of those videos I saw,” he said.



Dr. Ishmael Norman's comments comes after Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee had demanded earlier that government should provide evidence of the deportation of the ‘Galamsey Queen’.



Aisha Huang was deported in 2018 after she was arrested and charged for indulging in galamsey. She was deported after government filed a nolle prosequi - i.e. discontinuance of the case.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa told Joy FM that “at this point, we are very doubtful. Aisha Huang is clear that she has very deep roots and she has allies up there in high places who are helping her to beat the system.

"This is why we insist that the only way to unravel the Aisha Huang debacle is to have a full-scale probe into this matter.



"We must have an independent investigation to know if truly she was deported, where was she deported to. China or Togo?” he quizzed.



Ms. Huang and her three accomplices were, on September 2, charged with engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license and have all been remanded into lawful custody to reappear before an Accra Circuit court on September 14, 2022.



But the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, is set to prosecute her for her past and recent crimes.



The A-G has thus requested details of evidence compiled by investigators in 2018 and what has been compiled on alleged recent offences.