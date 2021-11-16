‘Too many of our people are dying’ – Ofosu-Ampofo cries

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, National Chairman, NDC

Former Transport Minister Dzifa Attivor is dead

NDC worried too many members are dying



Dzifa Attivor was a leading member of the NDC



The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has said he is worried about the recent death of members of the party.



This comes after reports of the death of the former Minister of Transport, Dzifa Attivor, in the early hours of Tuesday, November 16, 2021.



“Too many of our people are dying and that’s a big worry for us (NDC),” Ofosu-Ampofo said on the 'Anopa Bofuo' morning show on Angel FM.



Reacting to the news of her death, Samuel Ofuso-Ampofo described her death as a big blow describing her a key member of the party.

“I called her ‘The Special One’ because she was a very key member of the party,” Ofosu-Ampofo noted.



Dzifa Aku Attivor, former Minister for Transport under the NDC government died in the early hours of Tuesday, November 16, 2021, after being sick for a while.



She was 65-years-old.



Dzifa Attivor was one of the leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region.



The Ghanaian politician and businesswoman was appointed February 2013 as the Minister for Transport until she resigned in December 2015 due to a controversial bus re-branding contract.



The former Minister's family is expected to receive sympathisers at her Adentan residence in Accra later in the day.