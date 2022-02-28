Too much hardship under Akufo-Addo – Lecturer

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A senior lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Jonathan Asante Okyere, has advised the government to take frantic steps to ameliorate the hardships Ghanaians are experiencing.

According to the university lecturer, the hardships under the current Akufo-Addo-led government are above the hardships experienced under previous regimes be it the Jerry John Rawlings’ regime, former President John Agyekum Kufour, late president Prof. John Atta-Mills, and former president John Dramani Mahama.



“Am not saying that these regimes brought heaven to Ghana but the hardships in these times are too much,” he said.



“Yesterday I went to the pump, I was told a gallon of petrol is GHS35.5 when the price was GHS16 a gallon, some people called the then government incompetent,” he added.



He maintained that the tax build-up on the price of fuel is the reason the price is so high in the country.



He questioned where the government intends to take the price of petrol to realize the price is too much.

“How does the government expect the people to live under the current economic dispensation”? he quizzed adding that Ghanaians are beginning to become fed up and very soon there will be more strikes.



He called on President Akufo-Addo to take steps to ameliorate the hardships Ghanaians are seeing under his administration.



He explained that this government is not doing enough to offer Ghanaians some respite in the face of the economic downturn in the country.



“It appears that the government is not looking out for the welfare of the people,” he stressed.



He predicted more strikes in the coming days adding that the system is becoming murkier.

Mr. Okyere said these on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Accra 100.5 FM on Monday 28, 2022.



He warned that if care is not taken the hardships being experienced under the president will not auger well for the state.



