2
Menu
News

'Too much subsidy, we are not paying realistic tariff' - Allotey Jacobs backs tariff increment

Video Archive
Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has backed recent tariff increment insisting the utility companies need it.

Last month, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) announced tariffs increment.

Utility Tariffs for electricity and water went up by 27.15 percent and 21.55 percent respectively on September 1, 2022.

Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Allotey Jacobs disagreed with critics speaking against the increment.

"ECG for instance needs so much money. If you're there you will know . . . it is high time we make Ghanaians understand that there is too many subsidy on the tariffs we are paying . . . we are not paying realistic tariffs . . . if we are always crying to the government about reduction then we can never eat our cake and have it," he opined.

Listen to him in the video below:

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tonardo gifted a brand-new $30,000 Mercedes Benz
Otto Addo rejected our calls to add Muntari to the squad - Alhaji Grusah
Meet the 1st First-Class Law Graduating Student of UPSA
Galamsey 'queen' Aisha Huang re-arrested, remanded by Accra Court
Traces of spermatozoa found on dead MCE's thighs - Report
Ellembelle DCE, police 'fight' over missing excavators
‘Bitter’ Owusu Bempah opens up one year after his arrest
Dr Kofi Amoah charges African leaders
Barker-Vormawor apologizes to Prof Steve Hanke
Ajax coach details why he has been benching Mohammed Kudus