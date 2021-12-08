Top 10 most-watched music videos of 2021

Ghanaian music videos making impact globally

Ghanaian music videos with extremely high patronage



Stylish music videos you probably did not know were produced by Ghanaians



Over the years, many Ghanaian music videos have held the coveted ‘most viewed’ title, but which ones currently hold the crown?



2021 has witnessed an improvement in the production of music videos and the discovery of some artists who have become the ‘game changers’ in the showbiz industry with their stylish and innovative videos.



Various musicians have used different means to market their music videos, including introducing unique dance moves. With the introduction of the social media platform, Tic Tok, these songs and music videos have been well promoted and subsequently garnered views.



GhanaWeb makes a compilation of top Ghanaian music videos on YouTube which have recorded over one million views.



Touch it – KiDi







Not only has KiDi’s ‘Touch It’ officially become the most streamed Ghanaian song on the various digital stores but also one of the most-watched videos on YouTube.



With over 15 million views on YouTube, KiDi’s song has dominated social media, particularly YouTube and Tic-Tok.



The video was released on May 13, 2021, and was directed by Rex.



Second Sermon – Black Sherif





With over 8 million views on YouTube, Black Sherif’s ‘Second sermon’ has been well received by fans and music lovers across the world since its release on July 16 2021.



This particular song has taken over the media space topping every music chart in Ghana and performing incredibly well on digital platforms.



The ‘Second Sermon’ video was directed by Jeneral Jay.



Amaarae - SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY ft. Moliy







Amarae’s ‘Sad Girls Luv Money’ has clocked over 4 million views on YouTube since its release on February 16, 2021.



The Ghanaian singer recruited American vocalist Kali Uchis who delivered a bilingual verse to match the record’s aesthetic style.



The video was directed by Yinka Soda.



Sefa ft Mr Drew – E-Choke







The banger has recorded over 2.5 million views on YouTube since its release on April 16, 2021.



Accompanied by some ‘sick moves’, the ‘E-Choke’ dance challenge took social media by storm and subsequently paved way for the huge patronage of the song.



The official video was directed by Junnie Anan.

Yaw Tog, Stormzy & Kwesi Arthur - Sore (Remix)







Directed by KooPokuStudios and officially released on March 4, 2021, the ‘Sore’ remix is one of the most popular songs in Ghana the year under review. Aside from how big the original version was, Stormzy’s inclusion as well as Yaw Tog’s controversial statement that both artistes increased each other’s audience appeal contributed to the views garnered.



The video currently has over 5.5 million views.



Okyeame Kwame ft. Kwame Eugene - Yeko







Officially released on January 13, 2021, Okyeame Kwame’s ‘Yeko’ has gained almost 3 million views on YouTube.



The song was originally produced by Kuami Eugene and the video was directed by Okyeame Kwame himself.



Interestingly, this particular music video was shot with a mobile device. It featured Okyeame Kwame’s family who made the video interesting to watch.



Kwame Yogot ft. Kuami Eugene – Bebi Besi







This is Kwame Yogot’s major hit. After years of doing music, Kwame Yogot finally had his breakthrough with ‘Bebi Besi. The video has over 2.2million views on YouTube.



Officially published on February 16, 2021, the video was directed by Yaw Skyface.

Asides from its wild YouTube views, Bebi Besi has performed extremely well on streaming platforms and radio stations across the country.



KiDi ft Kuami Eugene and Patorankiing – Spiritual







With over 3 million views and counting, KiDi’s ‘Spiritual’ music video has received massive clicks on YouTube.



The video was released on February 5, 2021. Directed by Rex, the music video captures a wild party setting with video vixens rocking colourful and adventurous costumes.



Kidi – Mon Bebe







This particular music video was released in November and has already gained over 2 million views in the shortest possible time.



Published on November 17, 2021, ‘Mon Bebe’ definitely falls on the playlist of most music lovers, event DJs and fans.



The colourful royal-themed music video was directed by Rex.



Kuami Eugene – Dollar on You







Released on April 30, 2021, ‘Dollar on You’ has garnered over 2.9 million views on YouTube.

The video was directed by Xbills Ebenezer.



Kuami Eugene – Bunker







‘Bunker’ was released on October 3, 2021, but has hit over 1.5 million views.



With its mid-tempo beat, ‘Bunker’ is certainly that banging tune that gets fans displaying on the dancefloor.



The video characterized by some wild acting scenes and choreography was directed by Rex.



King Promise - Slow Down







King Promise’s ‘Slow Down’ currently has over 1.7 million views on YouTube. It was published on May 13, 2021.



With its mid-tempo vibes, the song sparked a cool dance challenge on social media particularly on Tic-Tok which shot up its views on YouTube.



The song was produced by KillBeatz; the video was produced by Andy Matijey.