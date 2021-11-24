Top 4 Ghanaian Amapiano songs breaking charts globally

Ghanaian artistes join the amapiano trend

Amapiano is the most streamed music genre in Africa



Ghanaians show interest in Amapiano tunes



Call it a new trend but this particular music genre is making waves in Ghana.



Touted as the biggest in South Africa, amapiano has slowly creeped its way into the West Africa setting and now Afrobeat singers are switching fast and tapping into the new genre.



It appears afrobeats lovers and artistes are signing off 2021 on an amapiano note, as the dominance of this particular genre which started over the past months does not appear to fade off anytime soon.

Whether streaming services, social media, radio, television, or other platforms, there's simply no escaping the genre.



More Ghanaian artists and producers have dabbled and incorporated the elements of the sound into their music.



Not forgetting the fact that Amapiano artists and DJs are getting gigs across the continent.



D-Black - Enjoyment Minister ft. Stonebwoy & Quamina MP





With over 900,000 views on YouTube and millions of streams on digital platforms, D-Black’s amapiano inspired ‘Enjoyment Minister’ tune is a complete banger.



Produced by ‘Flamez on The Beat’ & Engineered by ‘Rony Turn Me Up’, a South African based music producer, the song since its release has received massive airplay in Ghana and many other African countries.



Ariba by Stonebwoy & Focalistic







Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy joined forces with South African amapiano champion, Focalistic on the release of this new record.

Hit by Hajia4real ft Stonebwoy







With over 1million views on YouTube, Hajia4real’s smashing new amapiano tune has since its release been topping charts both locally and globally.



The song was mixed and mastered by ‘Mixmastergarzy’.



Fever by Sefa ft Sakodie & DJ Tira