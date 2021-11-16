Top 4 achievements of Dzifa Attivor as Transport Minister

The late Former Minister of Transport, Dzifa Attivor

Dzifa Attivor was former Minister of Transport

She passed away on Monday November 15, 2021



She was 65 years



Dzifa Attivor was appointed as the Minister of Transport under the John Mahama-led administration in 2013.



However her appointment was short lived as she was fingered in the Bus branding scandal leading to her eventual resignation in 2015.



Despite this blot on her political career, Dzifa Attivor, spearheaded some key initiatives under her relatively short stint at the Transport Ministry.

Here are top four initiatives under her tenure as Minister of Transport



1. Bus Rapid Transit system: The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system was introduced in 2016 to help the transport sector. The transport system was to aid vehicular movement and also to reduce vehicular traffic on some busy streets. Under the initiative, buses known as Aayololo plied dedicated routes to ensure fast movement within the metropolis . The Achimota-Accra, Amasaman-Accra and Ofankor-Accra were selected as routes for the first phase of the BRT system.



2. E-roadworthy certificate: Under Dzifa Attivor as transport minister, the Driver’s Vehicle Licensing Authority introduced electronic roadworthy certificates and stickers in 2014. The initiative was to check fake roadworthy certificates and to check revenue leakages being perpetrated by middle men popularly known as “Goro boys”.



3. Western Railway Line: The redevelopment of the Western Railway Line also started under her tenure. The project was valued at USD 1 million and stretched from Takoradi to Kumasi with a branch line at Dunkwa to Awaso. Former President Mahama commissioned the project in November 2016.



4. First expansion works at Tema Port: Dzifa Attivor also saw to the signing of an agreement between the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and Meridian Port Services (MPS) in 2015 to have expansion works commence at the Tema Port in 2016. The Minister at the time, Dzifa Attivor, who witnessed the signing, said the project will enhance the efficiency of the port and make it more competitive. MPS eventually completed the first phase of the Tema Port expansion in 2020.