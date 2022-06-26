0
Menu
News

Top GRA official dies after his vehicle plunged into river Boti

Vfghsfhf Richard Frimpong was retrieved unconscious

Sun, 26 Jun 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

A man identified as Richard Frimpong has been confirmed dead after a car he was driving plunged into river Boti on the Akyem Oda-Nkwanta road in the Eastern region.

The accident occurred Saturday, June 25,2022.

The deceased reported to be the second-in-command for Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Akyem Oda division was driving a Benz saloon car from Akyem Ntronang after visiting his family and was heading towards Akyem Oda, but the car suddenly veered off the road and crashed into the river, according to Felix Kwakye Yeboah, a local journalist.

Some residents quickly rushed to the scene in an attempt to rescue him.

He was retrieved unconscious.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation(CPR) was performed on him but he was still irresponsive. He was rushed to the emergency ward of the Akyem Oda Government Hospital where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

Efforts are ongoing to reach the family and GRA officials.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
What happened when Kwabena Agyapong met Rawlings
Details of the symbol of authority of the Ashanti Region, the Asanteman flag
Diamond Appiah reacts to Jackie Appiah’s plush mansion
Can Akufo-Addo switch flights in the sky? - Presidential staffer 'attacks' Ablakwa
6 important projects abandoned by the NPP govt in Ashanti Region
Bawumia will clinch NPP's 2024 flagbearership ticket - Ben Ephson
Legacy over wealth, learn from Akufo-Addo – Okyenhene tasks appointees
Anas exposé suffers another blow as RAG restores suspended members
E-Levy: 8 out of 10 Ghanaians have changed MoMo transaction behaviour – Report
My biggest fear before marriage was ‘chop money’ – McDan