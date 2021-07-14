Top Ghanaian personalities to attend Ghana Music Awards UK launch

The award has 40 voting categories

Source: Ghana Music Awards UK

Planning & Advisory Board member in charge of organizing the impending launch of Ghana Music Awards, Kwesi Ernest has given a hint of top personalities expected to attend the event.

Ghana Music Awards, UK is scheduled for July 23, 2021, in Accra, Ghana.



Kwesi Ernest in a note to a section of the media said due to COVID-19 protocols, the event is strictly by invitation, adding over 150 Ghanaian personalities across all sectors including the entertainment, media, and political fraternity have been invited.



He gave names including Sarkodie, Sister Afia, Joe Mettle, Shatta Wale, KOD, KKD, Kojo Antwi, Andy Dosty, DJ Black, Mawusi Walker, Abeiku Santana, Sefa Kai, and others as personalities officially invited as special guests.

"This year marks the 5th edition of the awards scheme and it will be held in the UK on October 9, 2021, and it is expected to attract a large number of Ghanaian music stakeholders which include artists and their managers as well as international artists from some selected countries in Africa, Europe, and United States," he asserted.



A number of Ghanaian performing artists who have carved a niche for themselves in the Ghanaian music industry will also be performing at the awards ceremony.