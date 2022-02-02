Top Kings not mandated to protect Borteyman lands

Gborbu Wulomo Shitse

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

The Office of the Gborbu Wulomo Shitse has seen a publication made on the 1st February edition of the Ghanaian Times which seeks to cede authority of the Borteyman lands in the Greater Accra Region to the management of Top Kings Industries.

The publication which quoted the Nungua Mantse requested of the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to “give full support to the General Manager of the company Mr. Benjamin Danso to enforce law and order on the land”.



The Office of the Gborbu Wulomo Shitse finds the statement of the Nungua Mantse and the entire publication misleading and malicious as the Nungua Mantse, King Odafio Welentsi III does not have the locus or the authority to lay claims to the Nungua Stool lands to the extent of ceding such authority to anyone.



For the avoidance of doubt, the Office of the Gborbu Wulomo Shitse wishes to make it known to all and sundry that no individual in Nungua can lay claim of the authority of any of the Nungua Stool Lands as such authority rest with the various Clan Heads.



For the purpose of education, it is important to rehash that the authority over the Nungua Stool Lands and its administration rest solely with the various Clan Heads who are superintended by the Nungua Mankralo. These people are however supervised by the Gborbu Wulomo Shitse and the Nungua Mantse who are co-donors of Nungua Stool Lands. To this end, it must be noted that the Nungua Traditional Council has no authority or say over Nungua Stool Lands, it is the clan heads together with the two Co-donors, being the Gborbu Wulomo Shitse and the Nungua Mantse who have. These people together form the Nungua Stool.



For the Nungua Mantse to arbitrarily cede authority over the entire Borteyman Lands to Top Kings who has purchased just 62 acres of land at Borteyman is ridiculous. The Office of the Gborbu Wulomo Shitse wishes to place on records that, out of the over 900acres of Land released to the Nungua Stool at Borteyman, the Stool has issues with other entities including Keremantin, Sino, Asamoah Properties and Trassaco who are also laying claim to parts of the land.



Top Kings 62 acres fall within a 450-acre land which the Nungua Stool claimed by court judgement and so it cannot be said that Top King’s protection covers the entire Borteyman lands.

The mention of sites on the said land to erect schools, hospitals among others by the Nungua Mantse is also laughable. This is because there is no space, not even half a plot of land at Borteyman for such developments. All the lands have been given out and the Nungua Mantse is aware. Giving the impression that there is space for such developments is only an act perpetrated to put dust in the eyes of the good people of Nungua and Ghana as a whole.



The Office of the Gborbu Wulomo Shitse however wishes to state that the Nungua Stool recognizes efforts played by Top Kings, especially, it’s General Manager Benjamin Danso in salvaging and protecting the Borteyman lands in the past two and a half years. It is in recognition of this that the Gborbu Wulomo Shitse himself endorsed earlier arrangements for the company to protect the land. But as the Ga adage goes, ‘kw3m) oha mi l3 team))) bodi3ntse’ ,to wit, it is best you manage what belongs to you yourself, it is time for the Nungua Stool to manage their own lands.



Top Kings can only protect its 62 acres of land but cannot extend beyond that. Thank you



Signed



Communication Directorates