Top businessmen, companies honored

A total of 30 companies and 4 individuals have been honoured at the 2021 National Customers’ Choice Awards Ghana which seeks to recognize outstanding businesses through the lens of the customer.

The awards ceremony is organized by KN Unique Communications, one of the leading corporate events management companies in Ghana, with brand engagement across the world.



The award recognizes the brand that consistently delivers quality products or services to its customers and honors companies and individuals who go that extra mile for their customers and also make sure they get the recognition they so greatly deserve.



The NCCAG is passionate about identifying and promoting businesses that exemplify excellent customer service, integrity, and professionalism.



Oheneba Kwabena Kena, the Event Director noted that the “It is a true reflection of the marketplace as it represents the views of consumers and buyers across the nation. This award recognizes the brand that consistently delivers a high level of service to its customers. Each year, the KN Unique Communications will recognize the best companies for their earnest efforts in business excellence and keeping the customer’s best interests in mind.”



He stated that “The National Customers' Choice Awards Ghana (NCCAG) is an event organized to solely recognize business excellence by conducting a comprehensive and objective accurate independent market research survey, to determine brand reputation, customer satisfaction and business excellence for the quality of their service, value, professionalism and integrity.”

The Chief Executive Officer of B5 Plus Limited, Mr. Mukesh V. Thakwani, won the Industrialist of The Year, Andrew Achampong Kyei (MD, Glico General) – Business Leader Of The Year (Insurance); Mr. Brijesh Singh (Head Of Sales, Diamond Cement Ghana) – Market Leadership Award (Building Materials Industry) and Dr. Rev Samuel Worlanyo Mensah (Founder, Center For Impact Africa) – Exemplary Leadership Award.



Interplast Ghana Limited won the Outstanding Plastic Pipes Company Of The Year, while Savana Diamond Cement Co. Ltd walked away with Customers’ Choice Cement Company Of The Year, Crop Doctor won Agro-Implements Company Of The Year while Aide Chemist Limited won Customers’ Choice Pharmaceutical Retail Outlet Of The Year ; St Johns Hospital And Fertility Centre won Customers’ Choice Fertility Center Of The Year ; Compu Ghana won Customers’ Choice IT Retailer Of The Year ; Juben House Of Beauty won Customers’ Choice Makeup Retailer Of The Year and B5 Plus won Overall Manufacturing Company Of The Year.



Accra City Hotel won Customers’ Choice Hotel Of The Year ;Smockyworld won Customers’ Choice Fashion Company Of The Year ; MDS Lancet Laboratories Ltd won Customers’ Choice Medical Diagnostic Company Of The Year ;Big Stars Animal Feed won Outstanding Animal Feed Manufacturer Of The Year ; Alpha TND Limited won Electrical Manufacturing Company Of The Year ;Alpha TND Limited won Outstanding Manufacturing Innovation Award and Emirates Airline won Outstanding Customer Service Award (Aviation).



Sofaamy won Customers’ Choice Building Glass Products Of The Year; Glico Life won Outstanding Customer Service Award (Insurance); Glico Pensions won Outstanding Customer Service Award (Pensions Company); Sylvamerc Company won Customers’ Choice Hire Purchase Company Of The Year (Electronics); Lucky Development Corporation – Rock Energy Drink – Energy Drink Brand Of The Year and Tang Palace won Outstanding Hospitality Brand Of The Year.



African Regent Hotel won Outstanding Customer Service Award (Hotel); Parlays Ghana won Gem Biscuits won Customers' Choice Biscuit Brand of The Year and Rocksters Roofing Systems Limited won Customers’ Choice Roofing Manufacturing Company Of The Year.