8
Menu
News

Top judges paid as low as GH¢7,509 for auction cars - Auditor-General's report

Ghana Judges Swear.png File photo

Wed, 31 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Auditor-General has cited 19 past and current judges of Ghana’s superior courts for acquiring state vehicles – a move that contravenes Regulation 158 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378).

The said law, Regulation 158, provides that the Principal Spending Officer of a covered entity shall obtain the prior written approval of the Minister for the transfer, exchange, sale, donation, contribution-in-kind, trust and any other disposal of any vehicles of the covered entity.

It further indicates that any such disposal, lease and other action referred to in Sub-regulation 1 that is made without the written approval of the Minister, is void.

However, the 2021 Auditor-General's report states that the vehicles were “auctioned by the Service for GH¢1,023,507.96 without approval from the Minister of Finance.”

Some of the judges who were found culpable of the law included recently retired Supreme Court Justices Yaw Appau, E.K Mensah and Julius Ansah, all of who were found to have acquired state-owned vehicles contrary to the provisions of this law.

The Auditor-General has recommended the nullification of the auction of vehicles to the judges and wants the vehicles recovered.

“In the absence of approval from the Minister for Finance, we recommended that the auction should be nullified, and the vehicles recovered,” the report stated.

See the relevant portion of the report below:



PEN/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
FA ministry’s PR faux pas in NAM1’s passport allegation reaction
Former MP 'cries' out
Customs gave Ghana profit under Colonel Damoah - Awingobit
Dragging Sc In The Mud Threat To Democracy – Justice Douse To Mahama
Mahama details how he got the name John
Minister explains why Accra Zoo lions did not eat mauled intruder
Akufo-Addo fires Customs boss, Col. Damoah
Adomako Baafi worried over appointment of Owusu Bempah
Accra Zoo lion kills man who 'invaded' its inner perimeter
Delay slams Bridget Otoo’s traitor at wedding