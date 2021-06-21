Top media personalities honoured on Father's Day

Staff of Peace FM being honoured

CIMAF Ghana Limited has celebrated some media personalities for their outstanding roles as a father to mark this year's father's day.

The release said they “recognise the sacrifices fathers make to provide shelter for the family.”



“As a brand that believes in building Africa together, CIMAF is honouring fathers in Ghana with gifts and special messages to thank them for all the sacrifices.” Statement read



Some of the celebrants are Isreal Laryea of JoyNews, OB of AsempaFm, Bernard Avle of Citi FM, Nana Yaw Kesseh of Peacefm. Agya Kwabena of UTV, Captain Smart of Onua TV, Mogabi Maase of Power FM, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese of Okay FM and Kofi Kum Bilson of Peace FM.

CIMAF Ghana Limited will also be paying toll levies for all men who will use the motorway on father’s day.



