Top military officer dragged to High Court on contempt charges

The case has been adjourned to October 13

A topmost officer of the Ghana Armed Forces has been dragged to the Accra High Court for allegedly disrespecting an earlier pronouncement by the court.

Chief of Air Vice Marshal, Frank Hanson is standing trial on contempt charges after an application was filed by one Adolf Tetteh to that effect.



At the first hearing on Friday, September 24, 2021, the judge adjourned the case to October 13, 2021, after the counsel for the senior military officer, in a written request filed for more time.



Addressing the media after the court hearing, Emmanuel Bright Arkoh, the applicant accused the Chief of Air Vice Marshal of contravening an earlier ruling by the court.



He claimed that Chief of Air Vice Marshal, Frank Hanson used some officers of the Armed Forces and land guards to intimidate and terrorize residents at Tsado.



“Basically, we are in court on a motion for committal for contempt to commit the Chief of Air Staff to prison for flouting court orders. Unfortunately, the case has been adjourned because the lawyer for the contemnor, thus, Air Vice Marshal Hanson has written a letter to the court asking for an adjournment” the lawyer said as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“An injunction was placed on a parcel of land at Tsado against Air Vice Marshall Hanson. Contrary to the orders of the court, he entered the land with soldiers and land guards to brutalize and shoot residents. That’s why we are back in court.”



The case



Adolf Tetteh who claims to be the owner of a parcel of land at Tsado alleges that the senior military is using foul means to wrestle the land from him.



CitiNews reports that Nii Addokwei Tetteh, the spokesperson of Adolf Tetteh has made a passionate appeal to the Ministry of Defence and Military High Command to intervene in the matter.