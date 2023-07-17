Torgbe Aƒede XIV sympathises with Ho flood victims; sets up an Emergency Relief Fund

Togbe Afede XIV addressing victims of the Ho flood

The Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, Togbe Aƒede XIV together with some dignitaries from Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited, has toured some affected communities of Saturday July 8, 2023 flood in the Ho Central Constituency of the Volta Region.

In a short ceremony to give some relief items to some of the flood victims, Togbe Aƒede acknowledged the fact that the disaster is a wake-up call to react appropriately.



"This unfortunate disaster has brought us here today and am grateful to the Lord that, not withstanding the Severity of the flood, no lives were lost. I also thank God for the lessons we have learnt, from what happened last Saturday. As far as am concerned, I want to look going forward to the brighter side of what happened. It was a wake up call to us and if we react appropriately, it means in the long term, we shall reap its benefits from what we have suffered.



We had a tour of Some of the worst affected areas a short while ago, what we saw was extremely distressful. The suffering some of our citizens has gone through is so incredible and I thank God that this disaster happened in the day and not in the night. We would have suffered worst consequences and probably lost of valuable lives", Togbe Aƒede XIV said.



The Agbogbomefia also set up the Asogli State Environmental Sustainability Fund which will help maintain the sanity of the environment and to support the Municipal Chief Executive and his people in doing their work.

The Chairman of Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited, Yan in his remark said Sunon Asogli Ghana Limited has the good people of Ghana at heart and Ho is no exception.



He further stated that they are committed to lending support to projects as part of their corporate social responsibility.



Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited, supported the victims with 800 bags of rice, 800 boxes of cooking oil and a cheque of GH₵150,000.00.



Some parts of Ho suffered a heavy flood following a 3 hour torrential downpour on Saturday July 8, 2023 submerging some houses and shops in the Ho municipality and causing heavy lost to businesses and households.