Torgbi Nii Kpambi Vedzesu V inducted into Aflao Traditional Council

Induction ceremony for Torgbi Nii Kpambi Vedzesu V into Aflao Traditional Council

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

Divisional Chief of Teshie-Avedzi, Torgbi Nii Kpambi Vedzesu V, has been officially inducted as a permanent member of the Aflao Traditional Council on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

He was inducted alongside nine other co-opted members.



Taking the oaths of allegiance and secrecy, administered by the Aflao circuit court judge, Joseph Ofosu Behome, Torgbi Nii Kpambi Vedzesu pledged his commitment to working with the Paramount Chief and President of the Aflao Traditional Council, Torgbiga Amenya Fiti V and all members of the council, towards the betterment of the Traditional Area.



Torgbiga Amenya Fiti reiterated calls for unity among the chiefs and elders of the traditional area, calling on them to avoid unnecessary squabbles and rancour "which will only divide us and retard our forward march as a people."

Registrar of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Harry Anthony Attipoe congratulated the newly inducted Chief and the co-opted members of the council for their new duties and responsibilities and urged them to work hard towards the achievement of the set goals of the Council.



Attipoe advised the Chiefs of Aflao and for that matter, all traditional leaders in the region to refrain from addressing chieftaincy issues in the media and resort to the various traditional councils to address any such issues.



The induction ceremony coincided with the official opening of the office complex for the Aflao Traditional Council, housed in the old circuit court premises at Aflao-Zuime.