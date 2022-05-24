Torrential rains: Pay extra attention to your children as they go to school – Police Service issues safety alert

Accra has been experiencing very heavy rains in the last few days

The Ghana Police Service has issued a safety alert to the general public on the back of the recent torrential rains in the country.



In a statement shared via its social media handles, the Service has asked people to be cautious in their movements.



“Due to the downpour since last night and this morning we are urging the public, especially those in Accra and Tema to be cautious during their commute,” the statement said.



Also, the Service has asked parents to keep an extra vigilant eye on their children as they commute to and from school.

“School authorities and parents are also advised to pay extra attention to school children who are already in school and those who are still trying to make their way to school. Police patrol teams have been deployed and are on the ground to ensure the safety of all,” it added.



Accra has been experiencing heavy rains in the last few days and there are indications from the Ghana Meteorological Agency that more, heavier rains are yet to come.



Several areas have been affected by the floods that have followed these rains, with many counting their losses after their properties were destroyed by the rains.



