Total cost of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral was around US$9 million – Report

Mon, 19 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The state funeral of the British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II is estimated to have cost around US$9 million.

According to a post shared by AJ+, a social media publisher owned by Al Jazeera Media Network, the amount will now add to the estimated $116 million bill UK taxpayers pay every year to support the royals.

“Queen Elizabeth's funeral cost an est. $9 million — adding to the est. $116 million bill UK taxpayers pay every year to support the royals. Due to the ceremony, hospitals canceled "non-urgent" services like cancer treatment and many food banks have closed "out of respect,” the post shared on Twitter read.

On Monday, September 19, dozens across the world witnessed the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II who died on September 8, 2022.

The British Monarch has been lying in state from Edinburgh in Scotland all through to Westminster Hall in London with a final ceremony held at Westminster Abbey, where her final funeral rites was held in front of an expected crowd of about 2,000 persons.

Dozens of heads of state and dignitaries including Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo have travelled from all over the world to London for the funeral.

After the service, the Queen will be taken in a procession across London to Windsor Castle. Her interment will take place at the St. George’s Chapel inside Windsor Castle after a committal service.







