Total roads built under Akufo-Addo comes up to 4,263.37 km - Amoako-Atta to MPs

Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta

Source: GNA

Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta has presented to Parliament a comprehensive document of the number of roads the Akufo-Addo-led administration has constructed between 2017 to 2021.

His presentation follows a directive given by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu that the Roads Minister to furnish the house with the data on the total number of roads the Akufo-Addo government has constructed since assuming office.



Mr Amoako-Atta speaking on the floor of Parliament stated that between 2017 to 2021 the Akufo-Addo-led government has constructed roads totalling 4,263.37 km.



“The Speaker mandated me to bring proof of what I was talking about, I had no choice than to comply, so Mr Speaker, I have compiled all the roads intervention between 2017-2021 and it totals 4263.37km” he said.



Mr Amoako-Atta also explained that because his Ministry wanted to offer prima facie evidence of what they have done. They have broken the road interventions into regions, and it covers all the 16 regions of the country, adding that, they also went further to itemise all the road activities that constituted that total number.



He also touted the government’s achievements by saying, there had not been any administration that has constructed more roads in the country than Akufo-Addo’s government.

“Over 4,000km of roads has been constructed under the Akufo-Addo led government, he has done marvellously well and his performance in the road sector is unprecedented since independence in 1957 for our country.”



It would be recalled that the Minister for Roads and Highways was in Parliament to answer questions on the road sector where he touted the government's achievement of constructing over 4,000km of roads.



Later, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Amenfi West, Mr Eric Afful filed a question to ask the Roads Minister to proof the respective locations of the 4,000km of roads he claimed were constructed between 2017 to May 2021.



However, when the Minister appeared before the House on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, to respond to the question by the MP, he was unable to provide the detailed documents on the said roads.



The Speaker subsequently directed that the Roads Minister should furnish the House with the data on the total number constructed by the government between 2017 and 2021 by Friday, February 18, 2022.