Totobi Quaky, others celebrate Father's Day at the Dzorwulu Special School

Totobi Quakyi interacting with the children

Source: Naima Abdulai, Contributor

A former Minister for Information and National Security, Hon. Kofi Totobi Quakyi, on Sunday, June 19, 2022, joined The Brotherhood Group, a pro-NDC welfare group, to socialise and donate food items to children of the Dzorwulu Special School in Accra.

With Hon. Totobi Quakyi, a Philanthropist, were his wife Mabel, His son, Nana Kofi, and His mentees from the Brotherhood Group.



Aside from the food items, he dished out hot meals and drinks to the children at a brief ceremony at the school's premises.



Hon. Totobi Quakyi Spoke about God's blessings on his life and that of his family, and stated that "we are blessed to be a blessing unto others", adding that the gesture, which is the sharing of God's goodness with the students, is to appreciate God's blessings in his life.



"Spending Father's Day on Sunday, [June 19, 2022] with the children of the Dzorwulu Special School was one of the happiest and most fulfilling times of my life. Mine has been a life of giving and sharing," Hon. Totobi Quakyi said.

He recounted the times his children visited the Special School when they were growing up and the impact it had on their outlook on life.



He was grateful for the warm welcome given to him and his entourage by the students and management of the school.



The Headmaster of the School, Mr. Frederick Tetteh, expressed his gratitude to Hon. Totobi Quakyi and The Brotherhood Group for their presence and kind donation.



The Chaplain of the School, Moses Affran, prayed for Hon. Totobi Quakyi and the visitors wished them good health and long life.