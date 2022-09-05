57
Traces of spermatozoa found on dead MCE's thighs - Report

The late Krachi East MCE

Mon, 5 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

More details have emerged following the death of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krachi East in the Oti Region, Francis Kofi Okesu.

Francis Kofi Okesu is reported to have died in a hotel room in the Ashanti Region on September 4, 2022, after he checked in at Kentinkrono on Friday for the weekend.

The police confirmed his death after they were alerted by the hotel staff that the MCE had not been seen the whole of Sunday.

According to a Graphic.com report, the door of his room was forced open, and he was found naked in a supine position on his bed and traces of spermatozoa were spotted on his thighs.

However, the police said they could not immediately establish any traces of foul play as there were no marks of violence.

The body has since been conveyed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

