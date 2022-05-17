Tracking SDGs: Availability of data remains a challenge – CSOs

File photo/Sustainable Development Goals

Source: GNA

Availability and access to data remain a major challenge to tracking the implementation of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have said.

The CSOs said there was inadequate documentation of activities geared towards attainment of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development, especially in the rural areas.



They expressed the concern at a CSOs Engagement meeting on the implementation of the SDGs at Nungua in the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.



The meeting, organised by the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), sought the input of the CSOs to Ghana’s 2022 Voluntary National Review (VNR) Report – which presents the state of Ghana’s implementation of all the 17 SDGs.



The country compiled and submitted its first VNR Report to the United Nations (UN) in 2019. The Second Report, which is at the draft stage, is expected to be completed and submitted to the UN by June next year.



The Report will provide an analysis of key actions in implementing the SDGs, progress made, constraints faced as well as opportunities to be explored.

Mrs. Dede Bedu-Addo, the Coordinator of the Ghana Monitoring and Evaluation Forum, said CSOs were part of the implementation of the SDGs since its adoption in 2015 and had played a key role in the realisation of the targets.



She however expressed worry about the difficulty in tracking the input of some CSOs in the implementation process as many of them, particularly those in rural communities, worked in silos and did not document their activities.



Mrs. Bedu-Addo said the lack of data had also made it difficult to measure the actual progress made in the implementation of the SDGs at the grassroots level.



“The question of data is a huge issue. This should be evidence-based and once you are looking at evidence, you are looking at data from the ground.



“Until we work very well on our documentation processes, you will find out that depending on which sector you are working on, sometimes there is no data,” she said.

Ms. Beauty Emefah Nartey, Co-Chair, SDG CSO Platform, said the CSOs were also in the process of writing their own report on the implementation of the SDGs to complement the efforts of the Government.



Most Reverend Emmanuel Asante, Chairman, National Africa Peer Review Mechanism Council, said there was the need for more awareness creation on the SDGs among the citizenry and the CSOs to foster the effective participation of all stakeholders in the implementation process.



“Failure by all of us to address this implementation weakness will likely enhance the risk of citizens' behavioural and attitude tendencies undermining and eroding the achievement chalked in the VNR Report,” he said.



Dr. Richard Osei Bofah, the SDG National Coordinator, NDPC, said unlike the 2019 VNR Report where availability of data for the various indicators was a major challenge, access to information for the 2022 Report was less challenging.



He said the Organisation largely relied on data from the 2021 Population and Housing Census and generated its own data on the ground by directly engaging the people.